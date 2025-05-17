66 IAS, IPS officers shuffled in Delhi, first rejig after BJP takes charge

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday transferred 66 Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) officers.

This is the first major bureaucratic reshuffle in the BJP-ruled Delhi government which came to power after 27 years on February 20.

Delhi saw the highest number of transfers, with 21 IAS and 23 IPS officers who were shifted from Delhi or transferred back to the capital from other UTs.

Among those transferred is Ashish Chandra Verma, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance, who was moved out of Delhi.

Additional chief secretary for environment and Forests, Anil Kumar Singh, was transferred to J&K, while Principal Secretary of Vigilance Department Sudhir Kumar was sent to Mizoram.

Special Secretary of Home, K M Uppu, a 2009-batch officer, and Special Secretary of Transport, a 2008-batch officer, were transferred to Puducherry and Andaman and Nicobar, respectively.

Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, a 2005-batch officer, who served as a divisional commissioner in Kashmir, was transferred to Delhi; Dilraj Kaur, a 2000-batch officer, will return to the national capital, where she earlier served in various capacities, after her transfer from Andaman and Nicobar.

Among the 26 IPS officers transferred, figure 2001-batch officer BS Jaiswal, JCP (Central Range), who has been sent to Lakshadweep.

Keshav Ram Chaurasia, Joint Commissioner, Delhi Police, has been shifted to Goa. Umesh Kumar was sent to Delhi from J&K, and Ashok Malik to Mizoram from Delhi.

Devesh Kumar Mahla, New Delhi District DCP and 2012- batch IPS officer, and Surendra Choudhary, South West District DCP of 2013-batch, have been shifted to Arunachal Pradesh. Another 2013-batch officer, Apoorva Gupta, who was DCP (Crime), has been transferred to Andaman and Nicobar. Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, a 2013-batch officer, was transferred to Delhi from J&K. Rohit Rajbir and Anant Mittal, 2015-batch officers, have been shifted from Arunachal to Delhi.