AIIMS enforces transfer policy on sensitive posts to curb corruption

NEW DELHI: In a bid to curb potential corrupt practices, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, has approved a rotational transfer policy for all sensitive posts related to procurement and financial management at the institute.

The move comes after the institute’s Director constituted a committee under the chairmanship of the Additional Director (Administration) to formulate a comprehensive rotational transfer policy for various cadres. The committee, set up last year, conducted two rounds of deliberations to discuss the framework for the policy. During the meetings, the committee thoroughly examined guidelines from the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), and other regulatory bodies, emphasising the need for rotation in sensitive posts. As per CVC guidelines, posts that involve financial transactions, decision-making authority, access to confidential information, or direct public dealings are deemed sensitive and require regular rotation to avoid conflicts of interest and ensure institutional integrity.

Following the discussions, the committee identified seven non-clinical posts across various departments as sensitive. It recommended that officers occupying these posts for over three years be rotated or transferred to similar roles within different departments or centers. The committee also decided that such rotations would be phased in a manner that minimizes disruption to the functioning of the respective departments, with priority given to those with the longest tenure in their current posts.

To ensure compliance, the policy stipulates that any officer failing to join the new place of posting within the stipulated timeframe mentioned in the transfer order would face salary stoppage until they report to duty. For clinical and patient care services—including nursing, dietetics, laboratory services, operating theatre staff, physiotherapy, radiology, radiotherapy, and hospital attendants—the committee observed that routine rotation may not be advisable, as personnel in these areas develop specialised skills over time.