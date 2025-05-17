Two arrested for aiding cyber fraud in stock market scam in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Two men were arrested for allegedly providing bank accounts to cyber fraudsters, which were used to dupe people under the pretext of high-return stock market investments, police said on Friday. One of the accused is a Chinese agent based in Gujarat, while the other is an account holder from Roorkee, Uttarakhand.

Six mobile phones loaded with Chinese apps and online wallets used for cyber fraud were recovered. The accused have been identified as Vaddoriya Kewin Mukeshbhai (25), a resident of Surat, Gujarat, and Abdul Barik (32), from Roorkee.

On April 2, a person lodged a complaint stating that he had been cheated of Rs 64.75 lakh with promises of huge profits through IPOs and stock trading. He was persuaded to open a fake Demat account on a platform named “Business Catalyst Market Ltd” and transferred money to five different accounts as directed by the fraudsters, a senior police officer said. “During investigation, a detailed analysis of the first layer of account statements revealed that the defrauded money was moved through five accounts and then funnelled into several others,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO) Hemant Tiwari.

“Mukeshbhai was active in multiple Chinese cyber groups like ‘Gaming Adda’ and ‘HY-PAY’ and lured people on social media, offering commission for providing bank accounts,” the DCP added.

Barik responded to one such ad and was later contacted by another Chinese agent to provide his bank account and SIM card.