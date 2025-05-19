LeT terrorist behind RSS HQ attack killed in Sindh

NEW DELHI: Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Razaullah Nizamani Khalid alias Abu Saifullah Khalid was killed by three unidentified gunmen in Sindh province of Pakistan on Sunday.

A close associate of Abu Anas of Lashkar, Khalid was the mastermind of the attack on the RSS headquarters at Nagpur in 2006 in which all three terrorists were shot dead.

Khalid used to head the terror operations of LeT from Nepal in early 2000 and had many aliases, including Vinode Kumar, Mohammed Salim and Razaullah. He was involved in multiple terror strikes in India, officials said. He left his residence at Matli on Sunday afternoon and was gunned down by assailants near a crossing at Badni in Sindh, they added.

The Lashkar operative was involved in many other strikes in India, including the attack on Indian Institute of Science in 2005 in Bengaluru, in which IIT professor Munish Chandra Puri was killed and four others injured. The terrorists had escaped from the scene. Later, police investigated the case and chargesheeted Abu Anas, who is still at large.

Khalid was also the mastermind of the 2008 attack on a CRPF camp at Rampur in UP in which seven personnel and a civilian were killed.

The two terrorists escaped under the cover of darkness. From mid-2000, Khalid was the in-charge of the Nepal module of LeT, responsible for the recruitment of cadres, providing financial and logistic support and facilitating the movement of LeT operatives across the Indo-Nepal border.

Khalid was working closely with LeT’s so-called “launching commanders” — Azam Cheema alias Babaji and Yaqoob (LeT’s chief accountant).