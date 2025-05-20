‘Better safe than sorry’: Delhi HC on govt’s move against Celebi contract

NEW DELHI: A Delhi High Court bench on Monday heard a petition filed by Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd and Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India Ltd against the termination of their services, and said it was better to be safe than sorry in cases where national security was involved.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) revoked the ground handling services contract of the Turkish-headquartered firms on May 15, citing national security. This was in light of Turkey backing Pakistan during the India-Pakistan confrontation post-Operation Sindoor. The firms contended that the decision was arbitrary.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who represented the Centre, said, “I am saying that it is a national security issue and the order (revoking clearance) reflects the same. An enemy can make 10 attempts and succeed in one, while security agencies have to succeed on all 10 occasions. National security based upon civil aviation security has to be placed on the highest pedestal.” Justice Sachin Datta responded, “The rule is better safe than sorry.”

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who appeared for the firm, argued the decision was taken due to public perception. “It appears to me that it is because of public perception since the shareholding of the company is of Turkish nationals,” he said. “The petitioners were not ‘rogue’ companies whose business could be trammelled with ‘one stroke’ on a day’s notice,” Rohatgi added.

CISF to continue check-in bag screening till May 21

The Central Industrial Security Force will continue to monitor the check-in luggage of passengers and cargo operations at 69 civil airports until May 21. The four-day extension has been given by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security.