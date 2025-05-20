Pirated NCERT textbooks worth Rs 2.4 crore seized in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi police have arrested three people — including a father-son duo — for allegedly procuring and selling pirated NCERT textbooks in the Capital and recovered more than 1.7 lakh such books worth over a whopping Rs 2.4 crore from their possession.

The arrested accused have been identified as Prashant Gupta (48) & his son Nishant Gupta (26) — both from Vivek Vihar — and Arvind Kumar, a resident of Haryana’s Sonipat.

Prashant and Nishant reportedly ran a shop, Anupam Sales, where police found a large stock of pirated educational books being sold as NCERT material. The racket was unearthed following a tip-off on May 16 regarding the sale of pirated NCERT books from a shop on Mandoli Road, DCP (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam stated.

As many as 27 pirated social science textbooks for Class 12 were recovered during a raid at the shop. The books bore forged NCERT emblems and counterfeit signatures.

A case was registered, and the father-son duo were taken into custody for interrogation, during which they revealed that they had been these books from a store in Hiranki. A raid conducted at the site there owned by Arvind subsequently led to the seizure of around 1.6 lakh books valued at Rs 2.4 crore. A probe is on.

Father-son among 3 held

