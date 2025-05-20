Polling for two vacant MCD seats to be held on June 2

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will hold elections on June 2 to fill two vacant seats on its Standing Committee, nearly a week after postponing the polls.

The vacancies arose in February, when two councillors—representing Ward 164 and Ward 74—resigned after being elected to the Delhi Assembly. The election was originally scheduled for May 21 but was delayed owing to military tensions between India and Pakistan.

Voting will take place by secret ballot. Candidates may withdraw their nominations at any time before the proceedings begin during the respective committee meetings.

The City–SP Zone Wards Committee will vote at 10 am in the Hansraj Gupta Auditorium, and the South Zone Wards Committee will vote at 12 noon in the Satya Narayan Bansal Auditorium at the Civic Centre.

The Standing Committee is the MCD’s main decision‑making body for finances and major policies. According to Section 45(5) of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, vacancies on the committee must be filled through an internal election among councillor members of the relevant Wards Committees.

Section 45(6) permits former members of the Standing Committee to seek re‑election.