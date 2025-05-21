NGT notice to civic bodies over neglect of Narela pond

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued a notice to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Jal Board, and other concerned authorities over a plea regarding encroachment and neglect of a ‘historically-significant’ water body in Narela area.
The water body, reportedly constructed by a king named Chand and once used for water sports, stretches over approximately 84 bighas (7 hectares) in Section A-10, Narela.
According to the petitioner, this significant water resource has been encroached upon, and despite its cultural significance, no efforts have been made to restore or rejuvenate it.A bench comprising NGT chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi, and expert member Afroz Ahmad directed the respondents to file an affidavit with the Tribunal via e-filing at least one week before the next hearing, scheduled for September 18.
The NGT order, dated May 19, recorded the submission of the applicant’s counsel: “It is a water body,” who supported it with revenue records. The petitioner’s counsel asserted that the said water body has been encroached upon with no attempt on part of authoritie to rejuvenate it.
During the proceedings, the applicant’s counsel referred to a communication sent by the DDA to the Director of Planning regarding the issuance of drawings for beautification of the water body.
The applicant also submitted correspondence dated July 13, 2022 from the Member Secretary of the Wetland Authority of Delhi to the Superintending Engineer/Water Bodies, DDA. This letter requested efforts to revive and develop the pond, along with a progress report.
The bench noted the applicant’s grievance: “In spite of said communication, no steps have been taken by the concerned authorities for removing the encroachment from that water body and for rejuvenate of the same.”
‘No steps taken by the authorities for rejuvenation’
The petitioner claimed the said water body has been encroached upon with no attempt on part of authorities to rejuvenate it. During the proceedings, the applicant’s counsel referred to communications between senior civic body officials, stating that while the authorities were aware of the issues plaguing the water body, no concerted efforts were made to revive it. “In spite of said communication, no steps have been taken by the concerned authorities...” the plea read.