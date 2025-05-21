NGT notice to civic bodies over neglect of Narela pond

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued a notice to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Jal Board, and other concerned authorities over a plea regarding encroachment and neglect of a ‘historically-significant’ water body in Narela area.

The water body, reportedly constructed by a king named Chand and once used for water sports, stretches over approximately 84 bighas (7 hectares) in Section A-10, Narela.

According to the petitioner, this significant water resource has been encroached upon, and despite its cultural significance, no efforts have been made to restore or rejuvenate it.A bench comprising NGT chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi, and expert member Afroz Ahmad directed the respondents to file an affidavit with the Tribunal via e-filing at least one week before the next hearing, scheduled for September 18.

The NGT order, dated May 19, recorded the submission of the applicant’s counsel: “It is a water body,” who supported it with revenue records. The petitioner’s counsel asserted that the said water body has been encroached upon with no attempt on part of authoritie to rejuvenate it.

During the proceedings, the applicant’s counsel referred to a communication sent by the DDA to the Director of Planning regarding the issuance of drawings for beautification of the water body.