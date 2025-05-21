One-third of Delhi commuters deprived of public bus stops, says study

NEW DELHI: About one-third of Delhi's neighbourhoods lack convenient access to public bus stops within a 500-meter radius, which is considered the standard for walkable access under India's Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) policy.

Furthermore, Delhi's major roads are primarily served by long-haul buses, even though most commuters travel less than 4 kilometres for their daily trips.

These long-haul buses are often impractical for use in densely populated areas, rendering them ineffective for many residents.

These issues were highlighted in a recent study conducted by the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), an independent environmental research organisation.

The ICCT also noted Delhi's significant progress in expanding its metro network and introducing new buses through various government initiatives. However, access to affordable and reliable local transportation continues to be limited for many residents.

It found that nearly one-third of Delhi’s urban area lacks convenient access to formal bus services. For thousands of residents, daily mobility often involves long walks or costly last-mile connections, conditions that discourage public transport use and contribute to congestion and pollution.