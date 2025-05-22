Man beats teen to death after finding him with wife: Cops

NEW DELHI: A 17-year-old boy was bludgeoned to death with his head crushed with a gas cylinder after a man allegedly caught him in a compromising position with his wife in north Delhi’s Gulabi Nagar, police said on Wednesday. The official said the accused, identified as Mukesh Thakur (25), was arrested at the crime scene and later sent to judicial custody.

According to police, a PCR call was received around 10.53 am after neighbours noticed blood in the drain outside the house.

When police reached the spot, they found a person lying in a pool of blood while another man was present in the same room, DCP (North) Raja Banthia said.

The minor boy arrived in Delhi about 10 days ago in search of work and was staying as a tenant in Thakur’s house, police said.