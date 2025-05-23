11K challans issued, 302 vehicles towed in anti-encroachment drive

NEW DELHI: With an aim to make Delhi congestion-free and assist both commuters and pedestrians, a special three-day anti-encroachment drive was launched, during which the police issued over 11,000 challans and towed away 302 vehicles.

According to the police, the drive was conducted from May 19 to 21.

“The primary objective of the drive was to remove obstructions, reclaim public spaces, and address increasing traffic congestion and safety hazards caused by illegal constructions and street occupations,” a police officer said.

The officer said the identified stretches for the drive included: Arjun Path (GGR Flyover to RTR), Delhi-Gurugram Road, Mahipalpur Market, South Campus Ring Road, RTR to Shankar T-Point, Nelson Mandela Road, Dwarka Road (Hanuman Mandir to Palam Flyover), RK Puram Sector-1 to Tamil Sangam Marg, Inner Circle Connaught Place, Khan Market, Tees January Marg, Bhagwan Das Road, Shershah Road, C-Hexagon, and Tolstoy Road.

“These areas have high footfall, and many people commute through them daily. During peak hours, traffic movement is very heavy, as these stretches connect important roads in the New Delhi Range,” the officer said.

During inspections, officials found that these stretches were blocked by illegally parked vehicles such as auto-rickshaws, private taxis, e-rickshaws, and handcarts (rehri-patri), causing heavy traffic congestion.

“Due to this, the wide roads were reduced on both sides, and pedestrians and commuters didn’t even have enough space to walk. This also led to further congestion,” the officer said.

After analysing the situation, the police prepared a strategy to clear the roads and reduce congestion.

“On Monday, a massive drive was launched in the New Delhi Range, which continued on Tuesday and Wednesday. During the drive, appropriate legal action was taken against violators, and most encroachments were removed. A total of 11,361 challans and 302 crane towing prosecutions were issued under the relevant sections of law,” the officer added. He also said that such drives are now being conducted regularly.

