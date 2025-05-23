Dengue cases up, yet acute staff crunch in MCD health department

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has mandated preventive measures to curb the spread of dengue, malaria and chikungunya during the monsoon season. Ironically, the order comes when its public health department, the nodal agency implementing measures against vector-borne diseases, faces a severe staff crunch.

In some sections, nearly 85% of staff are contractual, while in others just 8% regular. A reply filed by an official revealed the department’s sordid state: As against 5,176 sanctioned posts of multi-tasking public health staff, regular employees number a mere 411. Of the remaining, 4,111 are contractual, 375 are contractual on compassionate grounds, and 279 posts are vacant.

“Cases of vector-borne diseases like dengue, malaria and chikungunya are rising due to the rainy season. Considering the seriousness of the diseases, there should be adequate and well-trained staff. We cannot fight this menace without proper human resources. The corporation should pay attention to the issue on a priority basis,” said Yogesh Verma, a councillor in the MCD.

Of 600 sanctioned posts of assistant malaria inspectors, 391 are vacant, 55 regular, and 154 contractual. Similarly, of 150 posts of malaria inspectors, 92 are vacant, and 58 occupied by regular employees. Three of the 12 sanctioned posts for entomologists are vacant. Four are regular, and five are on contract. Seven of the 12 sanctioned posts for epidemiologists are vacant, while two are filled by contractual staff.

The only posts fully filled with regular employees are 16 deputy health officers, three additional MHOs and one MHO.

In a preventive measure, the MCD had earlier directed Delhi government offices, educational institutions, religious places and market associations to “eliminate” stagnant water. It had also asked for enhancing sanitation efforts, particularly in high-risk areas such as slums and densely populated regions.