No prior notice to Celebi due to national security concerns: Centre tells Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: The central government told the Delhi High Court on Thursday that it could not give prior notice or a chance to be heard to Turkish ground handling company Celebi Airport Services India before revoking its security clearance, citing national security concerns linked to the India-Pakistan conflict.

Representing the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said before Justice Sachin Datta that when it comes to matters of security, swift and decisive action must be taken.

“In cases involving national security, it’s not about procedures. We either act or we don’t. These are decisions based on protecting the country,” Mehta explained. He pointed to Section 5 of the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, which allows the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security to carry out regulatory oversight on civil aviation safety and security matters. He called this case “unusual” and referred to possible threats at airports.

Celebi, a company that handles cargo and ground services at airports, was said to have access to sensitive information.

“Many airlines can’t afford their own staff and rely on companies like Celebi. These operators handle critical systems, they know flight timings, VIP movement, and luggage details,” Mehta added.

Responding to Celebi’s argument that they were not given a chance to respond before their clearance was cancelled, Mehta said such a step could undermine the very reason behind the decision. “When the country faces unpredictable situations, explaining the move or giving a hearing can sometimes defeat the purpose,” he argued.