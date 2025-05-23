Operation Bullet: Delhi Police arrest two, recover 10 stolen bikes

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested two men under ‘Operation Bullet’ and recovered 10 stolen motorcycles, including six Royal Enfield Bullets, worth around Rs 13 lakh, officials said on Thursday.

Police received a tip-off on Tuesday around 6 pm about two known bike thieves planning to sell a stolen Royal Enfield Bullet in the Bhalswa Dairy area. “A trap was laid near Bhalswa Lake, Mukundpur, and two suspects were caught while riding a Royal Enfield Bullet. The bike was found to be stolen from Swaroop Nagar,” the police said.

During questioning, the accused revealed the locations where other stolen motorcycles were hidden. “Police raided several places in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and recovered nine more stolen motorcycles from different spots,” the officer said.

Both accused admitted to multiple thefts. “They used to break handle locks and bypass ignition circuits to start motorcycles without keys. In one case, they stole a motorcycle from a house compound and tried to break into the home but failed,” the officer added.