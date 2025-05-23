Six dead, power cuts, chaos on roads as storm exposes Delhi’s infra gaps

NEW DELHI: A severe thunderstorm that battered Delhi-NCR on Wednesday evening left a trail of destruction, exposing glaring gaps in the infrastructure preparedness. With wind speeds reaching up to 79 kmph, the storm claimed six lives, three in Delhi and three in NCR cities, while crippling power, transport, and civic services.

In the capital, a differently abled man was killed near Lodhi Road when a high-mast electric pole collapsed onto his tricycle. In Gokulpuri, a 22-year-old man died after being crushed by a fallen tree. A third death was reported after a balcony collapse in Mangolpuri.

In the NCR region, casualties included a biker crushed by a tree in Ghaziabad’s Dasna, a woman killed when a school wall collapsed on her shanty, and a teacher fatally struck by a tree in NTPC Township, Dadri. A toddler injured in another incident later died of injuries.

The storm exposed deficiencies in Delhi-NCR’s infrastructure. Delhi Metro services were suspended or delayed on Red, Yellow, and Pink lines due to overhead equipment damage and fallen debris. Air travel was equally impacted, with at least 13 flights diverted and over 50 delayed.

Electricity supply took a major hit as trees and poles collapsed onto power lines. Roads across Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad were clogged with fallen trees, toppled signboards and waterlogging. In Greater Noida, several cars were damaged as trees crashed onto parked vehicles. Traffic on Mathura Road and DND Flyway slowed to a crawl.

Even national flags mounted on 115-foot poles, part of a `27-crore 'Deshbhakti' project, couldn't withstand the winds. Nearly 200 flags were torn or damaged.