Two kids dead, two missing in Munak Canal

NEW DELHI: Two children died and two others went missing on Thursday while bathing in the Munak canal in northwest Delhi’s Dayalpur area, police said.

The incident took place around 12 pm. Authorities, including Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Services and the NDRF, were informed and a rescue operation was launched. “During the rescue operation, the bodies of two children were pulled out from the canal. The search for the other two is still going on,” an official said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The children were from Loni, Ghaziabad, and had been living with their families in Kateda village for the past three to four years, according to the initial probe.

A family member of one of the kids said they had gone to cut grass when the children went to swim in the canal.

“They were told to swim carefully. Suddenly, one child’s foot slipped and he fell into the canal. When he struggled to reach the bank, three others jumped in to save him,” the relative said.

One child stayed outside and informed nearby family members, who then called the police.