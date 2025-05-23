Two traffic cops held for taking Rs 30,000 bribe

NEW DELHI: Two traffic police personnel from the Samaypur Badli traffic circle were arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 in exchange for protecting commercial vehicles from challans, police said.

A senior police officer said the complainant approached the Vigilance Police Station of Delhi Police on Wednesday and alleged that traffic officials posted at Mahadev Chowk were demanding bribes.

A complaint was registered, and a trap was set to catch the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe.

“Around 5.30 pm, ASI Vijay Kumar called the complainant near Mahadev Chowk. After reaching the spot, the complainant was made to sit in a private car driven by head constable Surender. They took him to an isolated area in Rohini Sector-30,” the officer said.

After the complainant gave the predetermined signal, the vigilance team intercepted the car. “On search, the bribe amount of Rs 30,000 was recovered from Kumar,” the officer said. A case was registered, and both Kumar and Surender were arrested.