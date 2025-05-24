Couple held for ‘killing’ woman’s lover in South Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 37-year-old man and his wife were arrested in connection with the murder of a man, who was reportedly in an extra-marital relationship with the woman, the Delhi Police said on Friday. The incident took place in the Maidangarhi area of South Delhi.

Victim Arun Mehto’s brother, Anil Kumar, reported him missing on Wednesday night. Arun, a resident of Patna in Bihar, had come to Delhi on May 16 for business and was staying with a relative, Naveen, in Maidangarhi. Anil last spoke to Arun on Sunday around 11 pm and after that, his phone was switched off and he disappeared. On Thursday morning, police discovered Arun’s decomposed body in a forest near Maidan Garhi Talab, said a senior police officer.

Investigations revealed that Arun was having an affair with the wife of accused Sushil Kumar, a local resident, who is the maternal uncle of Naveen Kumar, the relative with whom the deceased was staying in Delhi. The police tracked down Sushil and his wife, arresting both after a raid, said DCP (South) Ankit Chauhan.

During questioning, Sushil revealed that on May 18, he noticed multiple missed calls on his wife’s phone from Arun. Suspecting an affair, Sushil plotted to kill Arun. He instructed his wife to lure Arun to a forested area, where he attacked him with an iron rod, hitting him on the head.

Police recovered Arun’s mobile, cheque book, a blood-stained iron rod, and the accused’s clothes from the crime scene. Sushil, a labourer, and his wife, have been living in Delhi for the last 17 to 18 years.