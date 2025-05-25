Heavy rains disrupt flight operations at Delhi airport

NEW DELHI: Flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) were temporarily disrupted early Sunday morning due to heavy rains and strong winds that lashed the national capital.

The weather-induced disruptions led to delays and cancellations of several flights, with passengers experiencing an average delay of over 30 minutes for departures, according to data from the flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

IndiGo, the country’s largest airline, posted an update on social media platform X at 3:59 am, citing “adverse weather conditions over Delhi” as the cause of the temporary suspension of flight operations. The airline noted that while conditions were beginning to ease, some congestion on the airside persisted.

“We assure you that flight movements are steadily resuming as conditions permit,” the airline said in the post.