Spell of rain brings city on its knees

NEW DELHI: Taking prompt action following reports of waterlogging at Minto Bridge due to rain and thunderstorms in the capital on Saturday night, the Delhi government on Sunday issued suspension orders for the Junior Engineer in charge and the pump operator at the site.
Government sources said that a show-cause notice will also be served to the Assistant Engineer (AE) for “supervisory lapses”, and the Executive Engineer has been directed to submit an explanation detailing preventive measures to avoid such incidents in the future. Moreover, the Engineer-in-Chief has been instructed to ensure such occurrences are not repeated across Delhi and to issue necessary warnings. Minto Bridge, has faced recurring waterlogging and traffic issues over the years.
Amid criticism from various quarters for mismanaging the situation during only the second rainy spell since the formation of the BJP government in the city, CM Rekha Gupta, all BJP MLAs and councillors, along with officials from the Delhi Jal Board and the Public Works Department, took to the streets.
According to government sources, by 9 am, most fallen trees had been cleared and much of the waterlogging removed, easing traffic across the city. By noon, the situation had been brought under control. Officials stated that after every rainy season, Delhiites can clearly witness the difference between the previous Arvind Kejriwal-led government and the current BJP-led administration.
Despite tall claims by government departments about having made all necessary arrangements to prevent waterlogging during the ongoing monsoon season, the first spell of rain in the national capital on May 2 had already caused widespread waterlogging—especially in areas historically prone to poor drainage.
After visiting Minto Bridge along with PWD Minister Parvesh Verma on April 18 to review monsoon preparedness, CM Rekha Gupta had said the government was making every effort, including the deployment of automatic pumps and personnel at vulnerable spots, to ensure that the national capital remained free from waterlogging during the monsoon.
“Automatic pumps have been deployed here that will flush out water during heavy rain, and a 2.5-kilometre-long pipeline has been laid to carry the accumulated water out. Operators will also be on round-the-clock duty,” Gupta had said.
She added that vulnerable spots had been identified and corrective measures were being taken. “The Delhi government will take every step in a time-bound manner to ensure there is no waterlogging this year,” she had told reporters.