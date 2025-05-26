Spell of rain brings city on its knees

NEW DELHI: Taking prompt action following reports of waterlogging at Minto Bridge due to rain and thunderstorms in the capital on Saturday night, the Delhi government on Sunday issued suspension orders for the Junior Engineer in charge and the pump operator at the site.

Government sources said that a show-cause notice will also be served to the Assistant Engineer (AE) for “supervisory lapses”, and the Executive Engineer has been directed to submit an explanation detailing preventive measures to avoid such incidents in the future. Moreover, the Engineer-in-Chief has been instructed to ensure such occurrences are not repeated across Delhi and to issue necessary warnings. Minto Bridge, has faced recurring waterlogging and traffic issues over the years.

Amid criticism from various quarters for mismanaging the situation during only the second rainy spell since the formation of the BJP government in the city, CM Rekha Gupta, all BJP MLAs and councillors, along with officials from the Delhi Jal Board and the Public Works Department, took to the streets.