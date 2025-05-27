2020 Delhi riots case: Court orders chargesheet copy to respondents on pen drive

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has directed the police to supply a digital copy of the chargesheet in the 2020 riots conspiracy case to all respondents within three working days. The order came during hearings on revision petitions challenging a magistrate’s directive for further investigation into the role of Delhi’s Law Minister Kapil Mishra and others.

Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh of the Rouse Avenue Courts on Monday asked Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Amit Prasad to furnish the chargesheet on a pen drive to all respondents.

The court also instructed complainant Mohd Illiyas to submit the full name and address of one respondent, Chawla. The matter has been listed for compliance on May 31. Till then, the interim stay on the trial court’s order will remain in effect.

The directions were issued while the court was hearing two revision petitions, one filed by the Delhi Police and the other by Kapil Mishra, both contesting the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate’s order for further investigation. The original order stemmed from a complaint filed by Illiyas in the MP-MLA court seeking action against Mishra and others for allegedly inciting violence during the 2020 Delhi riots.

Appearing for the police, SPP Amit Prasad raised questions about the magistrate’s jurisdiction. He argued that the case FIR was already being dealt with by a designated special court. Prasad also noted that the complaint had not been filed with the Station House Officer (SHO) as required for FIR registration, but instead had been emailed to several public officials, including the Prime Minister and the Delhi Police Commissioner.

He further submitted that police had already probed Mishra’s involvement and found no incriminating material. The judge asked if Mishra’s alleged role had been investigated prior to the filing of the chargesheet and whether other complaints had accused him of blocking roads. Prasad replied that while several complaints had been received, none contained material evidence against Mishra.