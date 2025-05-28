Man held in Guwahati for duping Delhi woman on social media

Trusting the legitimacy of the profile and conversation, the woman transferred the amount. However, after the transaction, no items were delivered and repeated attempts to contact the seller for a refund went unanswered. Realizing she had been scammed, the victim approached the police.

Following an investigation, authorities traced the fraudulent account to Guwahati. Police raided the location on May 24 and arrested Bari, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania. During questioning, Bari revealed that he had targeted social media users with fake business profiles, typically scamming small amounts (under Rs 15,000). He believed that smaller sums would discourage victims from reporting the fraud. A mobile phone used to operate the fake account and communicate with victims has been recovered.