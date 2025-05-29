Looking for long-term solution to stray dog issue: CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: Days after the Delhi High Court asked the Delhi government and other concerned authorities to consider forming a policy for the rehabilitation of stray dogs in the city, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday said that the government is looking for a long-term solution to the stray dog menace.

The CM was speaking at the inauguration of development work in Pitampura under her Shalimar Bagh constituency. At the event, an elderly lady raised the issue of stray dog menace.

“I am working on solving the problems due to stray dogs. The issues involve both the people as well as the speechless animals,” Gupta said.

“The Delhi government is creating a platform to bring together the residents as well as those who care for these animals. There is a law and the stray dogs cannot be kept in shelters or displaced from the streets where they live,” she said. “The government is searching for a long-term solution in which neither people nor animals are discomforted. It will be a policy matter which is work in progress,” she said.