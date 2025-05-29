A speeding Swift car driven by a 19-year-old youth first hit a bicycle and then crashed into a roadside shanty.
Speeding car kills two, injures three in West Delhi

A 19-year-old driver was arrested after his speeding car hit a bicycle and rammed into a roadside shanty on Pankha Road, resulting in two deaths and three injuries.
NEW DELHI: Two people died and three others injured after a car hit a bicycle and later a roadside shanty in west Delhi’s Pankha Road on Thursday morning, police said. 

According to the police, they received a PCR call regarding a fatal accident on Pankha Road which comes under Janakpuri police station around 3:30 am.  When police reached the spot, the injured were taken to the hospital. Two persons have lost their lives and three others are under treatment, a senior police officer said. 

Based on the available information, a speeding Swift car driven by a 19-year-old youth first hit a bicycle and then crashed into a roadside shanty. The driver has been apprehended, and legal proceedings are being initiated, the officer stated.

