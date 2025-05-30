AAP, BJP exchange barbs as government set to complete 100 days

NEW DELHI: As the Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government is all set to complete its first 100 days in office on Friday, the BJP and AAP have made allegations and counter allegations against each other. The ruling BJP is scheduled to present its 100-day performance report on May 31 at an event at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Accusing the ruling BJP of plunging the national capital into a state of chaos and disorder, the AAP released a 15-point “report card” of the Delhi government and claimed that “good work that was already happening” have been stalled in the city.

Former CM Atishi said, “The BJP government will complete 100 days on May 30. People trusted them and voted for change but instead of development, these three months have brought chaos.” The AAP’s report card alleged a series of civic issues and broken promises including frequent and prolonged power cuts across the city, a 7 to 15 percent hike in electricity charges, rising private school fees and a severe water crisis, with claims of sewer water flowing from taps in several areas.