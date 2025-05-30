AAP, BJP exchange barbs as government set to complete 100 days

NEW DELHI: As the Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government is all set to complete its first 100 days in office on Friday, the BJP and AAP have made allegations and counter allegations against each other. The ruling BJP is scheduled to present its 100-day performance report on May 31 at an event at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.
Accusing the ruling BJP of plunging the national capital into a state of chaos and disorder, the AAP released a 15-point “report card” of the Delhi government and claimed that “good work that was already happening” have been stalled in the city.
Former CM Atishi said, “The BJP government will complete 100 days on May 30. People trusted them and voted for change but instead of development, these three months have brought chaos.” The AAP’s report card alleged a series of civic issues and broken promises including frequent and prolonged power cuts across the city, a 7 to 15 percent hike in electricity charges, rising private school fees and a severe water crisis, with claims of sewer water flowing from taps in several areas.
Claiming that the BJP has halted critical welfare schemes such as the mohalla clinics and the Farishtey scheme, the AAP report further accused the state government of failing to provide permanent jobs to bus marshals and removing portraits of B R Ambedkar from government offices.
Reacting to the AAP’s remarks, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said, “While 100 days is a very short period to assess a government that came to power after a decade of misgovernance, it is a matter of satisfaction that the BJP government has succeeded in creating a positive image in this brief span.” He added, “The greatest achievement of the government is that, unlike of Arvind Kejriwal who engaged in negative politics by blaming the central government, it is proactive and is addressing every issue of Delhiites.”
Sachdeva presented some of the key accomplishments of the BJP government which included implementation of Ayushman Bharat, allocation of `1 lakh crore development budget for Delhi, Yamuna cleaning among others.