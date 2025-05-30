Shopkeeper beaten up over suspicion of selling cow meat

NEW DELHI: A 44-year-old man was beaten by a group of people for allegedly selling cow meat at his grocery shop in Vijay Nagar area, police said on Thursday.

According to a police official, a complaint was received regarding the suspected sale of cow meat at a grocery shop located in Vijay Nagar, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Model Town police station.

The complainant, Simar (15), a resident of Vijay Nagar, alleged that he purchased the meat for Rs 400 per kg from the shop, owned by Chaman Kumar, a resident of Burari.

Suspecting the sale of cow meat, some members of the public gathered and assaulted the shopkeeper. Kumar is currently undergoing medical examination. The police have seized a sample of the meat and sent it for forensic analysis to determine whether it is cow meat.

CCTV footage from the surrounding area is also being collected and reviewed to verify the sequence of events, the officer said. The situation is currently under control, and appropriate legal action will be taken based on the findings of the forensic report and inquiry, the officer added.

In another incident in northeast Delhi’s Khajuri Khas area, a dispute over the domestication of animals on a public road escalated into a violent clash, leaving several people injured. The quarrel occurred around 9:30 pm on Wednesday. Inquiry revealed that complainant Manoj Dhama had an altercation with one Sarvar. After a second objection, Sarvar allegedly returned with 5–6 others and attacked Dhama, his family, and bystanders. A case has been registered, and Sarvar (27) has been arrested.