Delhi woman arrested for mother’s murder over property dispute after two-year hunt

NEW DELHI: A 46-year-old woman has been arrested nearly two years after allegedly killing her mother over a property dispute in Delhi’s Ranhola area. Her younger sister, also involved in the crime, was arrested earlier, police said on Friday.

On December 30, 2023, around 5.30 am, a local woman went to her agricultural plot in Ranhola to tend to the cow and provide fodder. Her daughter-in-law also routinely visited the plot to collect milk. The plot had two rooms—one for housing the cow and the other for storing fodder.

When the daughter-in-law entered the fodder room and tried to switch on the light, she found the bulb non-functional. While searching for a broom in the dark, her hand touched a heavy object. As she sat down to examine it, she was horrified to realise she had touched her mother-in-law’s face, and her hands were soaked in blood.

Panicked, she fled and returned with her husband. They discovered the woman dead with her throat slit.

Investigation revealed that the murder was committed by her daughters, following a prolonged property dispute. While one daughter was arrested earlier, the other had been absconding, frequently changing hideouts and mobile numbers.

“During investigation, the accused was traced near Nanda Enclave, Najafgarh, and was arrested,” said DCP (Crime) Harsh Indora.

“The accused told police she was living separately from her husband and facing financial stress. Her brother Devinder had denied her a share in the ancestral property. Their father had transferred a 600-square-yard plot to younger sister, and Devinder had demolished its boundary wall. Their mother supported him”, the DCP said.

“On the day of the crime, the daughters reached Ranhola early in the morning by cab and attacked their mother with a knife, inflicting multiple injuries before ultimately slitting her throat. Both sisters then fled the scene,” he added.