Delhi HC summons officials for civic mess

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has come down heavily on the city’s civic and government agencies for their “appalling” failure to develop sewage and storm water infrastructure across 27 industrial areas, observing that none of the authorities were willing to take responsibility for the work.
Hearing two suo motu public interest litigations—one initiated in 2022 over poor rainwater harvesting measures and frequent monsoon traffic jams—a division bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh and Justice Manmeet Pritam Arora said the situation revealed “a complete breakdown of accountability” among agencies.
The Bench has summoned senior officials, including Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma, to assist the court in resolving the deadlock. Others directed to appear include Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) Bipul Pathak, DSIIDC Managing Director Nazuk Kumar, MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar, and DPCC Secretary Sandeep Mishra.
“The presence of the above officials is primarily for them to assist the Court in dealing with this situation where none of the agencies is willing to take responsibility for the construction and development of sewage lines, storm water drains, connections to STPs and CETPs, and their monitoring,” the court said.
Noting that basic amenities such as sewage lines and storm water drains were “non-existent” in these areas, the court observed that industries were operating without proper waste treatment facilities, likely contaminating groundwater and polluting the Yamuna River. “This is an extremely appalling situation,” it remarked.
The Bench pointed out that despite a Cabinet decision on August 22, 2023, directing the redevelopment of these industrial areas, “there has been no progress since then except the appointment of three consultants.” The officials have been asked to meet before the next hearing and file a joint action plan.
“If no meaningful decision is placed on record by the above-mentioned officials through a joint report, then they shall remain present in court physically. However, if a report is filed and the same is brought on record, providing proper solutions, they may appear virtually on the next date of hearing,” the court added. The matter will now be heard on November 22.