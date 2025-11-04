Delhi HC summons officials for civic mess

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has come down heavily on the city’s civic and government agencies for their “appalling” failure to develop sewage and storm water infrastructure across 27 industrial areas, observing that none of the authorities were willing to take responsibility for the work.

Hearing two suo motu public interest litigations—one initiated in 2022 over poor rainwater harvesting measures and frequent monsoon traffic jams—a division bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh and Justice Manmeet Pritam Arora said the situation revealed “a complete breakdown of accountability” among agencies.

The Bench has summoned senior officials, including Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma, to assist the court in resolving the deadlock. Others directed to appear include Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) Bipul Pathak, DSIIDC Managing Director Nazuk Kumar, MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar, and DPCC Secretary Sandeep Mishra.

“The presence of the above officials is primarily for them to assist the Court in dealing with this situation where none of the agencies is willing to take responsibility for the construction and development of sewage lines, storm water drains, connections to STPs and CETPs, and their monitoring,” the court said.