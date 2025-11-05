Tribunal quashes suspension of ex-health official

NEW DELHI: The Principal Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) on Tuesday quashed the suspension of former Director General of Health Services Dr Vandana Bagga, observing that the action taken against her violated due process.

Dr Bagga was suspended in January by the Lieutenant Governor on the recommendation of the Health Secretary, shortly after the announcement of Assembly elections. The order had stated that disciplinary proceedings were being contemplated against her.

In her petition before the tribunal, Dr. Bagga argued that the suspension was issued without prior notice and during the period when the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was in force. She alleged that the decision was politically motivated and intended to influence the elections.

Reacting to the tribunal’s decision, Bagga declined to comment on whether she would seek reinstatement. “The legal procedure is still underway, so I would refrain from divulging details,” she said.

The suspension order had followed a recommendation from the then Health Secretary, who accused Bagga of obstructing departmental initiatives. The recommendation described her as a stumbling block for every scheme of the department and alleged she raised “unnecessary and illogical” queries regarding the tender process for outsourcing laboratory services.

Following her suspension, Bagga lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India, arguing that the action violated the MCC and was taken without the consent of the elected government. Then Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj had also supported her, stating that neither his approval nor that of the Council of Ministers was sought before issuing the suspension order.