Delhi residents protest against worsening air pollution as AQI plunges to season's worst at 391

Delhi residents gathered at India Gate on Sunday to protest against the city’s air pollution crisis, demanding concrete government action and effective measures to address the issue.

The air quality in Delhi touched the season's worst level on Sunday morning with the AQI climbing to 391 before dipping slightly.

At 4 pm, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 370 on Sunday, placing the city in the red zone, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

“Common people are dying, yet the government is neither formulating any policies nor releasing the data. They are sprinkling water at data centres. Even the cloud seeding didn’t work -- and that, anyway, is not a solution. We want a permanent solution,” said a resident in an interview with ANI.

Most monitoring stations in Delhi logged pollution levels in the severe category, with Punjabi Bagh recording the highest at 425, followed by Bawana at 410, Jahangipuri at 401 and Nehru Nagar and Wazirpur at 400, according to data from the CPCB's Sameer app.

The app compiles readings from 38 monitoring stations across the national capital.