Puri’s Swallowing the Sun heads to the silver screen

Embraced as a bestseller, the debut novel of Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri, Swallowing the Sun, is set against the backdrop of the birth of India as an independent nation. Creator of critically acclaimed box office hits like Kahaani, Chorri, and many more, Vikram Malhotra, CEO of Abundantia Entertainment, is set to bring Puri's book to the screen. They announced an adaptation of the book into a series on Monday, in New Delhi.

In a distinguished diplomatic career, spanning 43 years, Puri was first in the Indian Foreign Service and then served at the United Nations. The book revolves around her life experiences as a daughter and a diplomat through the character of Malti as she navigated her journey to empowerment in the independence era.

Puri said that collaboration is mostly because she believes that Malhotra has an instinct for characters and an ear for dialogues that she wishes reached out across generations to all genders. Malhotra is known for presenting strong women characters on screen, especially the ones who narrate their own stories. He said, "We always do female-first stories, and hence this book has appealed so much to us."