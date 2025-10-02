‘Art is incomplete until seen’

Artist Ashok Bhowmick, was pulled into the art world by his mother’s alpana (a traditional art form of Bengal drawn on floors during festivals and religious ceremonies). “I started copying them. Though unrecognised, she was a painter. And copying her work were my very initial lessons in art,” he says. It wasn’t until his college days that he took art “seriously” but he decided not to make painting “as a profession then”.
However, just at the age of 21, in 1974, Bhowmick held his first solo exhibition in Kanpur. “That’s where my journey began,” he tells TMS.
Born in 1953 in Kanpur, Bhowmick, who has been in Delhi since 2002, is one of the most senior artists of India specialising in cross-hatching. He has elevated it from a technique to a medium in its own right. In addition to his art, he has written two novels, three short story collections and two memoirs. And he regularly delivers lectures on theatre and art—on Tagore, Chittaprosad, Zainul Abedin, Badal Sircar, Sadequain and Kamrul Hasan.
Around 200 of Bhowmick’s artworks from his five-decade journey will be on display at the ‘Liminal Lines’ exhibition, at the city’s prestigious Dhoomimal Gallery from October 5 to 15. The exhibition curated by Rajan Shripad Fulari, comprises art pieces from his first solo show in 1974 to his latest works, including paintings, etchings, and sculptures.
Mastering the monochrome
“From the beginning, I wanted to establish myself independently, without being influenced by artists around me,” Bhowmick remarks. He was drawn to unconventional subjects. Painting the “common man” – beggars, daily wage workers, rickshaw pullers, and the labouring class – were an inspiration for his sketches. “I sketched them rigorously,” he says.
When the artist moved to Azamgarh for work as a medical representative with a pharma house in the ’70s, it was a small town with little access to art materials. However, despite the dearth of supplies, Bhowmick continued drawing with pen and ink on white paper. As it turns out, this lack inadvertently led to his monochromatic sketches, especially to the cross-hatching technique, that is almost his signature now.
Bhowmick mentions that cross-hatching with a pen helps clearly depict the play of light and shadows in the art. For instance, in one of the artworks, titled ‘The Kiss’, the artist draws two sharp cliffs, almost facing each other. Fine lines and shading make the rocks look rough and three-dimensional. Light seems to hit the upper part of the cliff, whereas, the bottom part has been sketched darker, indicating little exposure to light.
In another piece, ‘Locked Down’, the use of cross-hatching against a coloured background is very visible. The picture appears grim and frightening; it shows a birdcage hanging from another large grey structure, in the upper middle area of the canvas. Below the cage is a red bird, seemingly trapped. The background has been painted deep red in colour. The thin, criss-cross lines create shadows and texture in the image.
Let the painting speak
Bhowmick is firm in his belief that a painting must speak for itself, without the artist imposing meaning on the viewer.
“Some of my works may contain their own narration, but I don’t believe in sharing that with viewers,” he explains. “When I paint, I enjoy complete freedom, and I want my viewers to have the same. It is not a story; as a viewer, you are free to feel it in your own way.” A painting, he stresses, is incomplete until it is seen, just as a song must be heard or a story read. This, he says, is what makes art democratic.
The evolution of the art market today has commodified art. According to Bhowmick, this commodification of a painting undermines the very purpose of art. “Sadly, today’s market is ruled by those with money and power, and they are out to change the very definition of painting,” he says. Painting has its own value in life, he says. “Don’t go by the market or the price tags. Decide for yourself which painting you like.” That freedom, according to the artist, is what makes art alive.