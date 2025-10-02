‘Art is incomplete until seen’

Artist Ashok Bhowmick, was pulled into the art world by his mother’s alpana (a traditional art form of Bengal drawn on floors during festivals and religious ceremonies). “I started copying them. Though unrecognised, she was a painter. And copying her work were my very initial lessons in art,” he says. It wasn’t until his college days that he took art “seriously” but he decided not to make painting “as a profession then”.

However, just at the age of 21, in 1974, Bhowmick held his first solo exhibition in Kanpur. “That’s where my journey began,” he tells TMS.

Born in 1953 in Kanpur, Bhowmick, who has been in Delhi since 2002, is one of the most senior artists of India specialising in cross-hatching. He has elevated it from a technique to a medium in its own right. In addition to his art, he has written two novels, three short story collections and two memoirs. And he regularly delivers lectures on theatre and art—on Tagore, Chittaprosad, Zainul Abedin, Badal Sircar, Sadequain and Kamrul Hasan.

Around 200 of Bhowmick’s artworks from his five-decade journey will be on display at the ‘Liminal Lines’ exhibition, at the city’s prestigious Dhoomimal Gallery from October 5 to 15. The exhibition curated by Rajan Shripad Fulari, comprises art pieces from his first solo show in 1974 to his latest works, including paintings, etchings, and sculptures.