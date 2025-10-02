Delhi police bust three illegal manufacturing units of adulterated ghee; six held

NEW DELHI: In a major crackdown ahead of the festive season, the Delhi Police has busted three illegal manufacturing units of adulterated desi ghee operating in northeast Delhi and arrested six people.
Acting on a tip-off, police conducted raids at Shiv Vihar, Karawal Nagar, and Mustafabad and seized 1,625 kg of adulterated desi ghee.
A total of 1,625 kg of adulterated desi ghee, chemicals and medicines used in adulteration, and gas cylinders, stoves, and manufacturing equipment were recovered during the raids.
The accused have been identified as Safiq (30), Yusuf Malik (50), Mehboob (22), Shakir, Sharukh, and Zamaluddin (40).
During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they purchased Dalda (vanaspati ghee) and cheap refined oil in bulk, which were heated and mixed to imitate pure desi ghee. To mimic authentic flavour, chemical-based flavouring agents, synthetic color, and unsafe substances were added, Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Vikram Singh said.
The product was then packed in tins and packets resembling genuine brands and supplied to dairies, shops, and distributors, especially during the festive season. This crude and hazardous process not only deceived consumers but posed a serious health risk, police added.
Accused disclosed that the production cost of adulterated desi ghee is approximately Rs 1300-1400, and they were selling it in Rs 3500-4000 per tin in the market, the DCP added.