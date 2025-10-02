Delhi police bust three illegal manufacturing units of adulterated ghee; six held

NEW DELHI: In a major crackdown ahead of the festive season, the Delhi Police has busted three illegal manufacturing units of adulterated desi ghee operating in northeast Delhi and arrested six people.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted raids at Shiv Vihar, Karawal Nagar, and Mustafabad and seized 1,625 kg of adulterated desi ghee.

A total of 1,625 kg of adulterated desi ghee, chemicals and medicines used in adulteration, and gas cylinders, stoves, and manufacturing equipment were recovered during the raids.

The accused have been identified as Safiq (30), Yusuf Malik (50), Mehboob (22), Shakir, Sharukh, and Zamaluddin (40).