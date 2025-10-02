Indraprastha Nritya Mahotsav to begin in Delhi

This October, Delhi’s iconic Purana Quila will transform into a vibrant stage for Indian classical dance, as it hosts the inaugural edition of the Indraprastha Nritya Mahotsav. Scheduled from October 3 to 5, this three-day cultural event marks the beginning of a new tradition that fuses Delhi’s historical grandeur with the timeless beauty of Indian performing arts.
The event will be inaugurated by Delhi Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta on the evening of October 3. The festival aims to celebrate and spotlight India’s classical dance heritage, with a focus on both preservation and contemporary relevance, by bringing together some of the country’s most respected and award-winning dancers. The programme spans solo, duet, and group performances, providing a broad canvas for artistic expression across traditions.
A stellar lineup
The festival features an impressive lineup of India’s foremost classical dancers. Among the headliners are Padma awardees Madhavi Mudgal, known for her refined Odissi, and Kuchipudi exponent Jayarama Rao. Joining them are acclaimed Odissi dancer Sujata Mohapatra and Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee, and Neena Prasad who is celebrated for her mastery of Mohiniyattam.
One of the standout segments of the festival is ‘Kathak Parampara’, a specially curated performance by renowned Kathak exponent Saswati Sen. This segment showcases some of the leading voices in Kathak today, including Deepak Maharaj, Gauri Diwakar, Monisa Nayak, and Abhimanyu Lal, in a production that explores the lineage and evolving language of Kathak.
These performances are supported by top-graded artists from Doordarshan and include recipients of the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar, ensuring a blend of senior mastery and emerging talent throughout the festival.
As night falls and the stage lights up, the Purana Quila becomes a backdrop for the convergence of space, sound, and movement, a setting designed to engage both seasoned rasikas and first-time attendees alike.