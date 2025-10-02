Indraprastha Nritya Mahotsav to begin in Delhi

This October, Delhi’s iconic Purana Quila will transform into a vibrant stage for Indian classical dance, as it hosts the inaugural edition of the Indraprastha Nritya Mahotsav. Scheduled from October 3 to 5, this three-day cultural event marks the beginning of a new tradition that fuses Delhi’s historical grandeur with the timeless beauty of Indian performing arts.

The event will be inaugurated by Delhi Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta on the evening of October 3. The festival aims to celebrate and spotlight India’s classical dance heritage, with a focus on both preservation and contemporary relevance, by bringing together some of the country’s most respected and award-winning dancers. The programme spans solo, duet, and group performances, providing a broad canvas for artistic expression across traditions.