Police recover forged photos, porn material in Delhi godman's molestation case

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has recovered CDs with alleged pornographic content, a sex toy and three forged photos during the ongoing investigation into godman Chaitanyanand Saraswati, accused of sexually harassing 17 female students at a private institute in Vasant Kunj.

The items recovered include forged photos purportedly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former US President Barack Obama, and a UK leader, a senior police officer privy to the investigation said.

As part of the investigation, police, along with Saraswati, revisited the institute and conducted a fresh search of his premises. The police have also traced the accused’s movements to several locations in Uttarakhand, where he stayed while evading arrest, the officer added. Saraswati, who is in police custody, has been reportedly evasive in his responses to questions, failing to cooperate with investigators.

Police discovered chats on his phone where he allegedly manipulated and coerced several girls, along with photos of air hostesses and screenshots of other girls’ mobile display pictures. The chat records found on his phone showed that the accused called the women “baby doll” multiple times.

The police are also probing Saraswati’s use of a Volvo with a forged diplomatic number plate, “39 UN 1,” which was found at the SRISIIM institute.