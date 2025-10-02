Pollution forecast more accurate now in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s air pollution forecasting system has shown remarkable progress in recent years, with a new study finding it can now warn residents of poor air quality days with more than 80 per cent accuracy.

The analysis, released on Wednesday by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), assessed the performance of the city’s Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) during the last two winter seasons and found its predictions to be far more reliable.

According to the study, AQEWS successfully anticipated 83 out of 92 instances of “very poor and above” air quality (AQI over 300) in the winter of 2023–24. In the following winter, its accuracy improved further, correctly forecasting 54 out of 58 such days. Severe pollution episodes (AQI above 400), which are traditionally harder to predict, also showed better outcomes: while the system flagged only one out of 15 such days in 2023–24, the number rose to 5 out of 14 in 2024–25.

“The high accuracy of Delhi’s early warning systems is a positive sign. Updated emission inventories can improve the accuracy further. It would enable us to have a better understanding of what pollutes Delhi’s air and in what quantities,” said Mohammad Rafiuddin, programme lead at CEEW. He stressed that scaling up such systems across India would require “science, funding and transparency” to strengthen credibility and ensure that mitigation plans are rooted in robust evidence.