Delhi court remands godman Chaitanyananda to 14-day judicial custody in molestation case

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Friday remanded godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati in 14 days’ judicial custody. The Delhi Police on Friday informed the court here that they have added a criminal section that deals with threatening someone to give false evidence in the case against Saraswati.

Accused of molesting 17 women students at a private management institute here, the godman was produced physically before the judicial magistrate Animesh Kumar on completion of his five-day police custody. During the proceedings, the investigating agency sought the accused’s judicial custody, which was opposed by Saraswati’s counsel.

“They are asking for judicial custody. Under what sections,” the advocate said, to which the prosecution said that, in addition to the existing offences, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 232 (threaten someone to give false evidence) had been added. Earlier, a case had been registered against the accused under BNS Sections 75(2) (sexual harassment), 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) at the Vasant Kunj North Police Station. Responding to the court’s question about the reason for including the BNS provision in the FIR later, the prosecution said one of the women complainants had been threatened after the case was lodged.