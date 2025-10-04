Officials must upgrade skills to serve people better, says Delhi CM

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday said government officials must constantly upgrade themselves with the latest techniques and technology to work efficiently and address people’s problems sensitively.

Addressing a two-day training programme for tehsildars and sub-registrars of the revenue department, Gupta said training is an important part of life for officials as well as political leaders.

“There has not been any system of training of officials under the Delhi government. The tehsildars and sub-registrars will be able to serve people more efficiently after this training,” she said.

The government also issued directions for the training of senior officials, the chief minister said while launching the training programme. “It is imperative to equip officials with the latest systems and techniques for better governance and redressing public grievances,” the chief minister emphasised.

Asserting that sensitivity is an important part of training, Gupta urged the officials to stay connected with people and resolve their problems.

Public conduct of officials defines the identity of a government, Gupta said, expecting the trainees to bring energy, discipline and transparency into the official machinery.

Delhi government is determined to strengthen digitisation, improve transparency, modernise offices and act firmly against corruption, so that every citizen can access revenue services without any fear, bias, or unnecessary difficulty, she said.