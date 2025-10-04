Police beef up security in city amid ongoing festive season

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has ramped up security across the national capital as the festive season approaches, with a visible increase in police presence, particularly in busy markets and other key areas. Authorities have emphasised enhanced safety measures to ensure public security during this time.

A senior police officer confirmed that security arrangements have been strengthened with extra police pickets and heightened vigilance in crowded spaces. Special focus is being placed on markets, malls, and transportation hubs, with additional personnel deployed at railway and metro stations to monitor suspicious activity.

“Regular meetings with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and Market Welfare Associations (MWAs) are being held to encourage cooperation in security efforts,” said another officer. “Patrolling has also been intensified, covering high-risk areas, including dark spots across the city. Public announcement systems in market areas urge people to report any suspicious activity to the nearest police officer,” the officer added.

Delhi Traffic Police has deployed additional staff to ensure smooth flow to avoid traffic congestion. Enforcement of traffic rules will be strict, with fines for violations, said officials. Additionally, CCTV cameras are being installed in strategic locations in the city.