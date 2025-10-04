Two shooters linked to foreign-based gangsters held

NEW DELHI: Following an encounter in southwest Delhi’s Kapashera area on Friday, two wanted criminals allegedly linked to foreign-based gangsters were arrested, officials said. One of them is said to have been involved in a kidnapping case in Gujarat, where an Rs 100 crore ransom was demanded.

The accused have been identified as Akash Rajput, a resident of Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, and Mahipal Meena (28), a resident of Bharatpur in Rajasthan. They were allegedly allied with gangster Rohit Godara and his syndicate.

Police said they had received information about two criminals active in Delhi-NCR who were planning to commit a crime. “On the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, a trap was laid on Najafgarh–Kapashera Road, and the officers intercepted the duo riding a motorcycle without a number plate,” Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said.

When asked to stop, the pillion rider jumped off and opened fire. While the rider was overpowered, police retaliated, and one of the bullets struck the accused, he added.

Rajput was previously involved in four gang-related activities, including firing for ransom, attempted murder, and offences under the Arms Act in Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab. He was wanted in a high-profile kidnapping-for-ransom case in East Kachchh, Gujarat, in July, where fugitive gangster Kiritsinh Zala had demanded Rs 100 crore.

He was also facing charges in an attempted murder case in Sri Ganganagar, where a reward of Rs 20,000 had been announced for his arrest.

Earlier on Thursday morning, two suspected members of the Rohit Godara–Goldy Brar–Virender Charan gang were arrested after an encounter on Jaitpur–Kalindi Kunj Road in southeast Delhi.

Police said the duo was allegedly plotting to kill social media influencer Munawar Faruqui.