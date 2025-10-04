Wahida Ahmed’s Works Explore Identity, Migration and Belonging at Exhibit 320’s ‘Where the Dust Settles’

‘Death of a Coconut Tree’ is a series of artworks by artist Wahida Ahmed. Based on Assamese folklore and environmental anxieties, according to the artist, the series is “basically a tale of an imaginary land”, which she tried to replicate in the form of a site-specific installation. Using discarded jacquard dots dyed with natural pigments and displayed on old carpets, Ahmed highlights “the idea of status of stateless.” The work also incorporates Assamese text inspired from a poem, where nature warns and reminds humans of the ecological impact of their actions.

Along with this series, other artworks by Ahmed have been put on display at a group exhibition ‘Where the Dust Settles’, on view till October 26 at Exhibit 320 in New Delhi. Curated by Prayag Chakradhar, the show features artists Richa Arya, Wahida Ahmed, B. Pradhan, and Mohd. Musa.

A self-taught artist who took up art after studying science, Ahmed has been practicing for over a decade. “I was always very much inclined towards art,” she recalls. She held her first solo in 2011 at Mumbai’s Jehangir Art Gallery, with a debut in Delhi in 2023 at Exhibit 320.

Her practice uses overlooked materials to question erasure and marginalisation. “In contemporary weaving, a card-punching machine creates motifs by punching out small dots. My work focuses on the undesigned or discarded dots, the ones overlooked and cast aside,” Ahmed says. “These remnants become significant to my practice. By reclaiming them, I explore the politics of marginality and erasure.”

Other works by her on display include cross-piece installations ‘Purple Queen and I Am Who I Am’, pen drawings titled ‘The Night Traveler’ and ‘The Lost Carpets’, other art pieces that often take months to complete.

The exhibition as a whole interrogates systems of identification and belonging, situating personal narratives within broader histories of migration and dislocation. Rasika Kajaria, founder of Exhibit 320, notes, “‘Where the Dust Settles’ urges audiences to confront histories of displacement while speaking of memory, identity, and home.”