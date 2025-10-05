Dumper driver killed after crashing into stationary truck in Delhi’s Sarita Vihar

NEW DELHI: A 40-year-old dumper truck driver was killed after his vehicle allegedly collided with a stationary truck on Saturday morning in southeast Delhi’s Sarita Vihar area, police said.

The incident took place around 6 am on Saturday near the foot overbridge connecting Sarita Vihar to Kalindi Kunj Road. The driver of the dumper was found trapped inside his vehicle. With the help of the local public, he was rescued and shifted to AIIMS Trauma Center, where he was declared dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said. The deceased was identified as Hanif Ali, a resident of Auraiya district in UP.

“It was also reported that the stationary truck had been parked without any warning sign, barricading or blinker which essentially resulted in the accident. The crime team inspected the spot and took photographs,” the DCP said.

The body was preserved at the mortuary for postmortem examination. A case has been registered at Sarita Vihar police station, and the accused driver is yet to be arrested. Further investigation is in progress, police added.