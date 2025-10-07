Man loses phone, fabricates story to avoid wife’s wrath in Nangloi area

NEW DELHI: A man who lost his phone under the influence of alcohol fabricated a false story of mobile snatching to escape his wife’s anger in Delhi’s Nangloi area, police said on Monday.

“On August 31, a PCR call was received at Nangloi police station reporting a phone snatching incident. The caller, identified as Ashok Kaushik, claimed that a biker had snatched his mobile phone and fled.

He alleged that around 8 pm, while heading to buy some goods on his scooter, an unidentified man suddenly grabbed his phone and escaped on a black motorcycle parked nearby,” a police officer said.

Police said Kaushik appeared intoxicated at the time. Based on his statement, a case was registered and an investigation initiated. However, CCTV footage from the area showed no such incident.

Instead, a man seen running nearby, identified as Sabar Singh, was questioned. He revealed that Kaushik had asked to borrow his phone after losing his own but was refused due to his drunken state. Later, Kaushik admitted he had misplaced his phone while returning home and fabricated the snatching story to avoid being scolded by his wife.