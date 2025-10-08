DU students hold stir in solidarity with Palestinians

NEW DELHI: A group of Delhi University students gathered at the Arts Faculty in North Campus on Tuesday to express solidarity with Palestinians and mark two years since the escalation of the Israel-Palestine conflict.

The protest, organised by the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), called for the formation of a human chain to denounce what the group termed as “Israeli aggression”.

However, the demonstration soon saw police intervention. According to students present, police personnel dispersed the crowd and detained several protesters. Videos circulating on social media showed students being escorted into police vehicles amid slogans demanding justice for Palestine.

University officials said that prior permission had not been sought for the gathering, which led to the intervention. “The university campus is a space for academic activity. Any protest without due permission can attract administrative and legal action,” an official said.