24-year-old man stabbed to death in Delhi's Deer Park; robbery suspected

NEW DELHI: A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death by unidentified persons at Deer Park in Dilshad Garden, where he was present with his friend, police said.

They suspect robbery as the motive behind the incident and are investigating the case from all possible angles.

Information was received on Wednesday from GTB Hospital that one patient, identified as Viresh, a resident of E-Pocket, Dilshad Garden, had been admitted from Deer Park with three stab wounds to the neck, abdomen, and chest, a senior police officer said.

A case of attempt to murder was registered at Seemapuri police station. During treatment, the victim succumbed to his injuries, and Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (murder) was added.

Initial investigation has revealed that the victim was in the park with his friend, Bhawana (33).

The investigation is also being conducted from the angle of robbery, as Bhawana, who was at the spot, revealed that they had been robbed by some persons. Viresh used to work as a salesman, the officer added.