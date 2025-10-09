Delhi government partners with CGTMSE to offer collateral-free loans for small enterprises

NEW DELHI: In a bid to empower micro and small enterprises, the Delhi government has partnered with the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE). The collaboration will help small entrepreneurs access loans without collateral while reducing risks for the banks.

The loan guarantee provision under this scheme is shared jointly between the Delhi government and the CGTMSE. According to the proposed guarantee structure, borrowers from different categories will be provided with a guarantee coverage of up to 95%. For small enterprises, loans of up to Rs 10 crore will receive 75% coverage from the CGTMSE and 20% from the Delhi government.

For women entrepreneurs and micro, small and medium enterprises promoted by Agniveers, loans of up to Rs 10 crore will receive 90% coverage from the CGTMSE and 5% from the government. For micro enterprises, loans up to Rs 5 lakh will receive 85% coverage from the CGTMSE and 10% from the Delhi government.