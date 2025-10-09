Man killed after speeding car hits his bike in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 45-year-old man died after his bike was allegedly hit by a speeding Thar in Dwarka Sector- 9 area, police said. “A PCR call was received on the intervening night of October 6 and 7 around 12 am regarding a road accident in front of Park Royal Apartment, Dwarka Sector-9, involving a Mahindra Thar and a Platina motorcycle,” a police officer said. Police reached the spot and found both vehicles damaged.

“Information was received from Aakash Hospital, Dwarka Sector-3, that Ashish, a resident of Uttam Nagar, had been declared brought dead. Later, the body was preserved at DDU Hospital. The crime scene was secured and an inspection of the spot was conducted. Police also seized both vehicles,” the officer added.

A case under relevant sections was registered, and investigation has been taken up.

“The owner of the Mahindra Thar was traced to be a resident of Gurugram. Subsequently, its driver, a resident of Dwarka in his early 30s, was traced and arrested. Further investigation is ongoing,” the officer said. According to initial probe, he was employed as a fire officer at a private company.