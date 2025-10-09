SC defers hearing on green crackers to October 10

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Cour t on Wednesday deferred the hearing on issues related to the manufacturing and sale of “green crackers” in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) to October 10.10.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai was requested by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the central government, to list the case for another day.

The top court agreed and scheduled the hearing for October 10. During the proceedings, Senior Advocate Balbir Singh, representing certain manufacturers, urged the Bench to advance the hearing to Friday, noting that Diwali is approaching next week. “I request for Friday because there is Diwali next week,” Singh submitted to the court.

The Chief Justice agreed and fixed the matter for hearing on Friday, i.e., October 10. On September 26, the SC had allowed the manufacturing of green firecrackers in Delhi, subject to the condition that they would not be sold in the Delhi-NCR, keeping in view the rising pollution levels and deteriorating environmental conditions.

The apex court passed the order after hearing a batch of pleas concerning air pollution in Delhi-NCR.