Temperatures dip below normal, air quality improves in Delhi amid rain chill

NEW DELHI: The Capital is witnessing an unseasonably cool spell, with temperatures dipping well below normal for early October. According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) latest bulletin, the maximum temperature at Safdarjung on Wednesday settled at 26.5 degrees Celsius—a sharp 7.7 degrees Celsius below normal—while the minimum stood at 20.3 degrees Celsius, about a notch lower than usual.

Similar readings were recorded across Delhi-NCR, with Palam reporting a maximum of 25 degrees Celsius and Ridge 26.9 degrees Celsius. Intermittent rainfall over the past two days, totalling around 14.6 mm at Safdarjung, has kept humidity levels high and the air fresh. The city logged an air quality index (AQI) of 81 on Wednesday—categorised as “satisfactory”—a rare occurrence for this time of the year, when the pollution levels typically begin to climb.

Meteorologists attributed the unusual chill and continued wet spell to a strong western disturbance lingering over east Haryana and adjoining areas, coupled with the gradual withdrawal of the southwest monsoon. Vishwas Chitale, Fellow, Council on Energy, Environment and Water, said, “Even as the southwest monsoon withdraws, northwest India continues to see significant weather activity due to a strong western disturbance.