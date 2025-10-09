Woman stabbed to death in south Delhi home

NEW DELHI: The body of a 25-year-old woman with stab injuries on her face and throat was found inside her rented home in south Delhi’s Kotla Mubarakpur area, police said on Wednesday.

The matter came to light around 9.19 pm on Tuesday when a PCR call was received at Kotla Mubarakpur police station about a quarrel and bloodstains seen on the staircase of a house, they said.

The caller said his parents, who live in the same building, had called him after hearing noises from a tenant’s room. He reached there to find blood on the stairs. A team was subsequently despatched to the spot.

The cops broke open the door of a first-floor room locked from the outside and found a woman lying in a pool. She was rushed to a hospital, where she was declared brought dead. The deceased was later identified as Sakshi, a resident of Hauz Khas. A case has been registered, and further investigation is under way.